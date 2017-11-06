Kelvin Benjamin practices with Bills for first time

ORCHARD PARK, NY - The Bills got their first look at newly acquired wide receiver, Kelvin Benjamin on Monday. He practiced for the first time with the team but used the weekend to get caught up on the playbook.

"He moved up here in a very short amount of time and I offered him the chance to go home and get some clothes and get organized and he said "no coach I want to stay and get this offense down as best I can in a short amount of time here" so that shows me he's committed to the cause," Sean McDermott said.

The Bills traded for Benjamin last Tuesday with the Carolina Panthers. In exchange, the Bills sent a third and seventh round draft picks in 2018 to the Panthers.

Benjamin did not play against the Jets last Thursday, but is expected to make his Bills' debut this Sunday as the host the Saints.

