Jordan Matthews suffers chip fracture in his sternum

PITTSFORD, NY - Just two days after the Buffalo Bills acquired wide receiver Jordan Matthews from the Philadelphia Eagles, Matthews suffered a chest injury in his first practice.

Matthews finished Sunday's practice, but now has a chip fracture in his sternum and is considered "week-to-week".

Bills general manager, Brandon Beane, told Two on Your Side they are "hopeful" Matthews is ready to go for week one, if not sooner.

The Bills open the season at home on September 10th against the New York Jets.

