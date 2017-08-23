WGRZ
Injured Bills making progress: Wednesday practice takeaways

Heather Prusak, WGRZ 12:09 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY - The Bills started Wednesday's practice on a high note getting back some key guys from injury. 

Left tackle, Cordy Glenn returned but appeared to be on a limited basis. Dion Dawkins took all of the first-team reps at left tackle during the media portion of practice while Glenn was rotating in occasionally. 

Running back Jonathan Williams returned after missing Tuesday's practice with a knee injury. 

Cornerback E.J. Gaines was also in full gear after leaving Sunday's practice early with a hamstring injury. 

As for wide receiver Jordan Matthews, he continues to work back from a chest injury (chip fracture in his sternum). He did practice on Sunday and Tuesday but on a limited basis. Wednesday Matthews was in full pads. 

 

