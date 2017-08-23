Injured Bills making progress: Wednesday practice takeaways

ORCHARD PARK, NY - The Bills started Wednesday's practice on a high note getting back some key guys from injury.

Left tackle, Cordy Glenn returned but appeared to be on a limited basis. Dion Dawkins took all of the first-team reps at left tackle during the media portion of practice while Glenn was rotating in occasionally.

Running back Jonathan Williams returned after missing Tuesday's practice with a knee injury.

Cornerback E.J. Gaines was also in full gear after leaving Sunday's practice early with a hamstring injury.

As for wide receiver Jordan Matthews, he continues to work back from a chest injury (chip fracture in his sternum). He did practice on Sunday and Tuesday but on a limited basis. Wednesday Matthews was in full pads.

