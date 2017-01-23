Gilmore Named to Pro Bowl

Nov 27, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named to the Pro Bowl.

Five Bills have been selected for the Pro Bowl. That's the most since 1998 when 6 Bills went to the NFL's All Star game.

Gilmore earns his first career Pro Bowl berth after tallying five interceptions on the year—the most by a Bill since Jairus Byrd’s five interceptions in 2012. Since entering the NFL in 2012 with Buffalo as the Bills’ first round pick (10th overall), Gilmore has provided the Bills with a consistent force in coverage as his 14 career interceptions rank fourth among all AFC defenders since 2012.

The other Bills named to the game are Lorenzo Alexander, Kyle Williams, Richie Incognito and LeSean McCoy. McCoy won't play because he suffered a high ankle sprain in the season finale against the New York Jets.

Gilmore is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

The Pro Bowl will be played this coming Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

(© 2017 WGRZ)