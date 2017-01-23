WGRZ
Bills Gilmore and Brown named to Pro Bowl

WGRZ 8:55 PM. EST January 23, 2017

 

Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Zach Brown have been added to the Pro Bowl. 

Six Bills have been selected for the Pro Bowl. That's the most since 1998 when 6 Bills went to the NFL's All Star game.

 Gilmore earns his first career Pro Bowl berth after tallying five interceptions on the year—the most by a Bill since Jairus Byrd’s five interceptions in 2012. 

Brown is also making his first trip to the Pro Bowl after recording a career high 149-tackles this season. 

The other Bills named to the game are Lorenzo Alexander, Kyle Williams, Richie Incognito and LeSean McCoy. McCoy won't play because he suffered a high ankle sprain in the season finale against the New York Jets. 

Gilmore is scheduled to become a free agent in March. 

The Pro Bowl will be played this coming Sunday in Orlando, Florida. 

 

 

