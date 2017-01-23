Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Zach Brown have been added to the Pro Bowl.
Six Bills have been selected for the Pro Bowl. That's the most since 1998 when 6 Bills went to the NFL's All Star game.
Gilmore earns his first career Pro Bowl berth after tallying five interceptions on the year—the most by a Bill since Jairus Byrd’s five interceptions in 2012.
Brown is also making his first trip to the Pro Bowl after recording a career high 149-tackles this season.
The other Bills named to the game are Lorenzo Alexander, Kyle Williams, Richie Incognito and LeSean McCoy. McCoy won't play because he suffered a high ankle sprain in the season finale against the New York Jets.
Gilmore is scheduled to become a free agent in March.
The Pro Bowl will be played this coming Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
