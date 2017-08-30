Gilchrist named to Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame

WGRZ (Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- Another name is going up on the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame.

The team announced Monday that the late, great running back Cookie Gilchrist will be the 31st player to get the honor.

He played three seasons with the Bills, winning the AFL's most valuable player award in 1962 and winning an AFL title with the Bills in 1964.

Gilchrist died in 2011. He'll be added to the wall in a halftime ceremony during the game against the Raiders October 29th.

"Lookie lookie, here comes Cookie!"



This all-star RB and "physical specimen" is the newest member of the Bills Wall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/d9wwHi3Rsq — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 30, 2017

