Former Kicker Steve Christie calls out Bills

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA-- Former Bills' kicker Steve Christie called out the Buffalo Bills in a recent Facebook post.

In the post, Christie wished kicker Dan Carpenter luck after Carpenter was released by the Bills on Monday. Carpenter struggled the past couple seasons, missing several extra-points.

According to the post, Christie says he offered to help Carpenter, but was told by the Bills GM Doug Whaley that "he wouldn't be receptive to outsiders".

Christie tells 2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni he's not sure when it comes to being "receptive to outsiders" whether the "he" was Carpenter or Whaley himself. "I wasn't trying to take anyone's job, I was just trying to reach out," Christie told Benigni. "Kicking in that stadium is tough. It can be a mental thing. Marv (Levy) always said it is important to be resilient."

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bills released the following statement...

"Steve Christie is a valuable member of our alumni community and we appreciate all that he has done for this organization. He is the Bills all-time leading scorer and the top field goal kicker in team history. We appreciated his offer to assist Dan and that was communicated to him. But we all just felt it was in the best interests to have Dan continue his working relationship with the coaches."

