Ducasse, Mills Excited to Be With Bills

Oct 30, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Jordan Mills (79) against the New England Patriots at New Era Field. Patriots beat the Bills 41 to 25. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- On Monday, Bills new guard Vladimir Ducasse and tackle Jordan Mills, who re-signed with the team, met the media.

Ducasse said the Bills top rushing game was a big reason he joined the Bills. “That got me excited. A guy like me, my strength is the running game. On the offensive line in the NFL you have to pass block too, but my strength is the run game. So seeing this and the great running backs they have and a good quarterback it got me excited to come here. Those guys mean business they’re running the ball and when you can run the ball a lot of good things can happen.”

Jordan Mills signed a two year deal with the Bills. Mill said nothing against the previous staff but there's a new air of excitement with the new coaching staff in place. "I told coach McDermott and Whaley that even though I signed for two years I want to spend the rest of my career in Buffalo."

Defensive end Ryan Davis agreed to terms with the Bills. He was unable to meet the media because he had a plan to catch.

