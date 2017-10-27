ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Buffalo Bills have traded defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in 2018.

We've acquired a 2018 6th round draft pick from the Jaguars for DT Marcell Dareus. pic.twitter.com/DSY5btlBQ5 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 27, 2017

Dareus is reunited with Doug Marrone, the former Bills head coach who is now the head coach of the Jaguars.

With the trade, the Bills move Dareus' huge contract off the books.

Dareus, 27, is a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who once notched 10 sacks in a season in 2014. However, in the last two and a half seasons combined, he has just 6.5 sacks.

