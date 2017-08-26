Dareus sent home for violating team rule

Marcell Dareus (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2016 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY — Marcell Dareus is in the doghouse once again.

Dareus has been sent home from the Bills' preseason game in Baltimore for violating a team rule, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters before the game. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora.

At Ravens/Bills, have learned that Marcell Dareus has been sent home from Baltimore for violating a team rule — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 26, 2017

"Sean and I are going to do things the right way," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters before Saturday's game. "He violated a team rule, so we sent him home. Disappointing."

Dareus breaking rules is nothing new. He's been suspended by the NFL twice and arrested twice. Most recently, he was suspended for the first four games last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was also suspended for the first game of the 2015 season after he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

"It’s very disappointing. Any player that you have to send home, this is not the norm. This is not what you’re looking for. Obviously, a guy with his contract status, you would hope that we would be a better leader than that and hopefully he learns from it and moves on and just be a Buffalo Bill," Beane explained.

He also arrested in a street racing incident in 2015, but reached a plea agreement and plead guilty to two non-criminal traffic violations.

Dareus signed a seven-year contract worth $103.2 million in 2015.

