Carucci: Bills want wins before new stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo News Bills beat reporter and Sports-talk Sunday Contributor Vic Carucci has learned that the team wants more success on the field before asking for the community's support for a new home.

Carucci said a league source told him at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix.

"What was explained to me is that the Pegulas have told the league that they'd like to wait for the team to have some success before asking for something as in public money that is part of the process of building a new stadium," he said.

