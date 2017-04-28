Carucci: Bills Unlikely to Pick Up Watkins 5th Year Option

Dec 4, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) throws his hands in the air after failing to make a catch against the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Bills 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Cary Edmondson, Cary Edmondson)

Buffalo News Bills Beat Reporter and Sports Talk Sunday colleague Vic Carucci reports that the Bills are unlikely to pick up the fifth year option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins contract.

Carucci reports that the Bills aren't comfortable committing to a fifth year with Watkins as he's still recovering from foot surgery.

Click on the link below to read Vic's story.



http://buffalonews.com/2017/04/28/bills-unlikely-pick-5th-year-opition-watkins-contract/

