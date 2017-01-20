Bills Watkins Has Second Surgery

Dec 11, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) celebrates his touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills star receiver Sammy Watkins has had a second operation in less than a year for a broken left foot and is expected to be sidelined until the start of training camp.



The team also announced on Friday that Shaq Lawson had surgery for a knee injury. The team said the defensive lineman is expected to be cleared in time to participate in offseason activities in the spring.



Watkins' operation took place last week after team doctors conferred with specialist Robert Anderson. Watkins initially had two screws surgically inserted into his left foot in April after tests discovered a stress fracture.



Watkins aggravated the injury in September when a teammate stepped on his foot during practice. He was limited, playing in just eight games.

