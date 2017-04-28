Bills trade up to get WR Zay Jones

Nov 19, 2016; Greenville, NC, USA; East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Zay Jones (7) gets ready for a play during the third quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Navy defeated East Carolina 66-31. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Guillory, James Guillory)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - In the second round of the NFL Draft the Buffalo Bills traded up with the Los Angeles Rams and acquired the 37th overall pick in the NFL draft.

With the pick the Bills selected addressed a need, taking a wide receiver. The Bills selected Zay Jones from East Carolina.

All the Bills gave up in this trade was a third round pick (91st overall), which was the one they acquired on Thursday from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones set the FBS record with 158 receptions in a season and 399 in his college career.

He improved every year through his NCAA career. In 2016 he averaged more than 13 receptions per game and accounted for 1,772 total yards -- or nearly 32 percent of his team’s total offense. Even with Jones East Carolina was only 3-9 last season with wins over Western Carolina, Connecticut and North Carolina State.

Zay's dad Robert played linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys from 1992-to-2001. Robert won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys. The strong bloodlines also include his uncle. Jeff Blake played quarterback from 1992- to 2005 and made the Pro Bowl with the Bengals. Blake and Robert Zay starred at East Carolina.





