Bills trade for WR Kelvin Benjamin

Oct 29, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Justin Evans (21). Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Just minutes before the 2017 NFL trade deadline, Bills' GM Brandon Beane was working another huge deal. The Bills traded for wide receiver, Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers.

In exchange, Carolina got Buffalo's third and seventh round picks in next year's draft.

This is Benjamin's fourth season after the Panthers drafted him in the first round in 2014. He's now reunited with Sean McDermott and Beane in Buffalo.

