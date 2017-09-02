WGRZ
Bills acquire WR Kaelin Clay from Panthers

WGRZ 4:42 PM. EDT September 02, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Bills have reportedly acquired wide receiver Kaelin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round pcik from the Panthers in exchange for cornerback Kevon Seymour, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clay, a former sixth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2015, had been battling for the Panthers' final receiver spot. He is considered a return specialist.

He has yet to make an NFL catch, but did have an 82-yard punt return touchdown in his rookie season with the Ravens.

