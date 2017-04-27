Bills trade down in NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bills traded down in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The team traded it's first round pick (10th overall) to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Kansas City's first round pick (27th overall) in 2017, their third round pick in 2017, and the Chiefs first round pick in 2018.

Strength in numbers approach... Bills need picks. — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) April 28, 2017

