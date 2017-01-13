Bills to introduce McDermott as head coach

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott looks on during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the Panthers 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- The Buffalo Bills will formally introduce Sean McDermott as the new head coach.

The news conference is set for 2pm today at One Bills Drive.

Here's the plan, according to the Pegulas, who spoke with Tim Graham from the Buffalo News. Terry Pegula will introduce McDermott this and then step aside and have the new coach answer questions. The Pegulas are not expected to take questions at the press conference.

McDermott has served as the Panthers' defensive coordinator since 2001 and before that, worked his way up with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before heading to Carolina, McDermott was the Eagles' defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

He will now be the Bills' 20th head coach.

You can watch the press conference LIVE on Channel 2, WGRZ.COM and the WGRZ app.

