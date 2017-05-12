Bills to introduce GM Brandon Beane

Bills interview Brandon Beane for GM job

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- The Buffalo Bills will officially introduce Brandon Beane as the team's general manager today.

A press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Beane was the first of four candidates to interview and the only one given a second interview. Bills' Owner Terry Pegula said in a statement that Beane "embodies the type of leader and type of person we want in our organization".

He has 19 years of experience with the same organization. He spent almost two decades with the Carolina panthers, most recently as their assistant general manager for the past two season.

Beane has also worked with the Bills' new head coach Sean McDermott in Carolina.

Beane will be the Bills' 13 general manager in team history.

