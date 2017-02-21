Bills Taylor Decision Already Made ?

Dec 24, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass before a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY- Its getting awfully close to decision time for the Bills and quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Perhaps the Bills have already made their decision on if they're planning on bringing Taylor back next season.

On the NFL Network Tuesday Ian Rappaport said "Another one to consider, the Buffalo Bills, if they end up moving on from Tyrod Taylor, although from my understanding it is probably a better chance they keep Tyrod now, than actually cutting him, so stay tuned."

The Bills have until the 11th of March to exercise Taylor's contract option. If they do that it will cost them nearly 31 million dollars.

The Bills have been quiet about this decision although a number of reports are out there saying that the Bills have decided to part ways with Taylor.

WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni and Buffalo News Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci share their thoughts on what direction they think the Bills are going in.

