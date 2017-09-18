Bills sticking with QB Tyrod Taylor

Sep 17, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) pressures in the 4th quarter. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - After a 9-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, one where the Bills managed just 39 yards of total offense in the first half, Sean McDermott made one thing very clear; they aren't making a quarterback change.

"Tyrod's our starter," Sean McDermott said when asked if a change is possible this week.

Taylor ended 17-25 for 125 yards in the Bills 9-3 loss at Carolina and he only managed 15 passing yards in the first half.

"I expect Tyrod to come out this week and put in a good week's work just like the rest of our football team," McDermott said.

The Bills rely on their run game and the Panthers shut it down on Sunday holding LeSean McCoy to just 12 carries for nine yards. When teams stack the box and take McCoy out of the game, the Bills struggle when it comes to other options and making plays happen in the passing game.

"That's legitimate. We have to look at that and see what we need to do to get the ball spread around the field and do different things. We're looking at everything to change things up. We have to try and keep defenses on their heels a little more," McDermott explained.

And McCoy was Taylor's top target in the passing game. He had six catches for 34 yards while Jordan Matthews, Zay Jones and Andre Holmes combined for just seven catches the entire game. Four of those came on the final drive.

