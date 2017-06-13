Bills start mandatory mini-camp, Watkins shows improvement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - It doesn't look like we'll see Sammy Watkins a full-go in practice until training camp, but he did take another step forward in his road to recovery.

The Bills started mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday and Watkins took reps in team drills for the first time since his offseason foot surgery. He returned to practice last week during OTA's on a limited basis, just participating in individual drills.

"We are going to take it from a day-to-day approach and just be smart. We are focused on getting him ready for training camp and this is part of that process of ramping up at the right time," said head coach Sean McDermott.

But the Bills can still use help at wide receiver, especially after missing out on Jeremy Maclin.

"We went through the process, with Jeremy in this case, just like we go through the process with a lot of guys. At the end of the day, we’re going to do what’s best for this football team and so – within our parameters and what fits for us. Sometimes, that works out in the end. In this league, you can’t get too high or too low. You’ve got to be mentally tough and understand the big picture at all times," McDermott said.

Another big name on the market is Eric Decker after the Jets cut him on Monday but McDermott kept it generic on that front.

"We’re always going to look. We’re always going to look to add at every position – adding competition is healthy, and there’s positions that perceptually some may say ‘hey check the box, they’re good’ – well, we’re always going to look to add, even at those positions. That’s the pursuit of winning – that we have to stay hungry," McDermott explained.

Other notes from practice on Tuesday: Kyle Williams, LeSean McCoy and Cordy Glenn all did not practice. Williams was out with neck stiffness, McCoy with what McDermott called a stomach virus and Glenn is still week-to-week with an ankle injury.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV