Bills Sign Wood to Contract Extension

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed longtime center Eric Wood to a two-year extension through the 2019 season.



Wood was drafted by the Bills with their second selection, the 28th overall pick, in the first round of the 2009 draft. The former Louisville star was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2015.



Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "We think he's still playing well, a leader up front. He's part of what we're building going forward."



The 31-year-old Wood switched from right guard to center in 2011. He's known for his feisty nature and often is compared to old-school centers.



Wood twice has sustained season-ending injuries, breaking his left leg in 2009 and his right leg in 2016.



He played in only nine games last season after playing 16 in each of the previous three years.







