Bills sign seven players to practice squad

WGRZ 4:25 PM. EDT September 03, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Bills announced Sunday the signing of seven players to their practice squad.

The list is highlighted by wide receiver Brandon Reilly, who came oh-so-close to landing a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

The Bills have three more spots on their practice squad after the signing of the seven players below.

WR Brandon Reilly

WE Daikel Shorts

OL Jordan Mudge

DT Marquavius Lewis

DE Ian Seau

CB Marcus Sayles

S B.T. Sanders

