Bills sign five free agents

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde (33) smiles before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Packers won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, NY - As the NFL free agency signing period opened today, the Bills signed five free agents. They've added fullback Patrick DiMarco, guard Vladimir Ducasse, kicker Stephen Hauschka, safety Micah Hyde and safety Jordan Poyer.

DiMarco spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Flacons and over the past two seasons, he's caught 20 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Ducasse started his career with the Jets in 2010. He spen four years there before going on to the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

After spending seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Hauschka will now replace Dan Carpenter after the Bills released their kicker earlier this week. Hauschka started his career in 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hyde and Poyer come in to fill some holes the Bills have in the secondary.

Hyde, was with the Green Bay Packers the past four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. During his career, he's tallied four sacks, eight interceptions, one forced fumble, five fumble recoveries and 210 tackles.

And Poyer comes from the Cleveland Browns where he spend the past four seasons. In the 48 games he's played, he started 10 and recorded 97 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and six passes defensed.

