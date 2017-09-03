Bills sign Brandon Reilly, six more players to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Bills announced Sunday the signing of seven players to their practice squad.
The list is highlighted by wide receiver Brandon Reilly, who came oh-so-close to landing a spot on the team's 53-man roster.
The Bills have three more spots on their practice squad after the signing of the seven players below.
WR Brandon Reilly
WR Daikiel Shorts
OL Jordan Mudge
DT Marquavius Lewis
DE Ian Seau
CB Marcus Sayles
S B.T. Sanders
