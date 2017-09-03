Bills sign Brandon Reilly, six more players to practice squad

Brandon Reilly #89 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass against Mitchell White #41 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Bills announced Sunday the signing of seven players to their practice squad.

The list is highlighted by wide receiver Brandon Reilly, who came oh-so-close to landing a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

The Bills have three more spots on their practice squad after the signing of the seven players below.

WR Brandon Reilly

WR Daikiel Shorts

OL Jordan Mudge

DT Marquavius Lewis

DE Ian Seau

CB Marcus Sayles

S B.T. Sanders

