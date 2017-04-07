Bills Sign 8 Including Marcus Cromartie

Oct 6, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Marcus Cromartie (20) celebrates after a special teams tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)



ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed eight players, including cornerback Marcus Cromartie, who spent the previous three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.



Cromartie had one start in 21 games for the 49ers and addresses Buffalo's backfield depth. The Bills lost starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore in free agency, and released top backup Nickell Robey-Coleman, who has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.



The Bills also signed linebackers Jacob Lindsey, Junior Sylvestre and Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end Jake Metz and defensive back Bradley Sylve. Buffalo also addressed its offensive line depth by signing Cameron Jefferson and Jordan Mudge.

