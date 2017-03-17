Bills Sign 3 Free Agents

Jan 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive back Leonard Johnson (23) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)



ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed three free agents, including cornerback Leonard Johnson.



Johnson has five seasons of NFL experience, including last year playing for new Bills coach Sean McDermott in Carolina. Overall, Johnson has five interceptions in 62 career games, including 20 starts.



Buffalo needs depth at cornerback after losing starter Stephon Gilmore and cutting primary backup Nickell Robey-Coleman.



The Bills also signed running back Joe Banyard and receiver Corey Washington, who spent parts of last season on Buffalo's practice squad.



Banyard is a fifth-year player who spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville.

