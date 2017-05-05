Bills sign 13 undrafted free agents

BUFFALO, NY - Sweet Home and UB football star, Jordan Johnson will get his chance at the NFL and it starts right in his backyard.
Johnson is one of 13 undrafted free agents the Bills have signed. Here is the full list:
RB Jordan Johnson - Buffalo
TE Jason Croom - Tennessee
WR Daikiel Shorts - West Virginia
G Greg Pyke - Georgia
G Zach Voytek - New Haven
P Austin Rehkow - Idaho
DE Marquavius Lewis - South Carolina
DT Nigel Williams - Virginia Tech
S Jeremy Tyler - West Virginia
S B.T. Sanders - Nicholls State
CB Marcus Sayles - West Georgia
Bills rookie mini-camp starts on Friday, May 12th.
