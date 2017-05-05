Bills sign 13 undrafted free agents

Sep 6, 2014; West Point, NY, USA; Buffalo Bulls running back Jordan Johnson (2) rushes against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Danny Wild, Danny Wild)

BUFFALO, NY - Sweet Home and UB football star, Jordan Johnson will get his chance at the NFL and it starts right in his backyard.

Johnson is one of 13 undrafted free agents the Bills have signed. Here is the full list:

RB Jordan Johnson - Buffalo

TE Jason Croom - Tennessee

WR Daikiel Shorts - West Virginia

G Greg Pyke - Georgia

G Zach Voytek - New Haven

P Austin Rehkow - Idaho

DE Marquavius Lewis - South Carolina

DT Nigel Williams - Virginia Tech

S Jeremy Tyler - West Virginia

S B.T. Sanders - Nicholls State

CB Marcus Sayles - West Georgia

Bills rookie mini-camp starts on Friday, May 12th.

