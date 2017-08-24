Bills say they have no plans to trade LeSean McCoy

Nov 20, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs in for a first quarter touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Kohl, David Kohl)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - This week, trade rumors popped up on social media saying the Bills were interested in dealing running back LeSean McCoy. And just as quickly as they started, head coach Sean McDermott shot them down.

"No," McDermott simply answered on Thursday when asked if the Bills were in any position to trade McCoy.

And McCoy said he got reassurance from McDermott and Brandon Beane that he isn't going anywhere.

"I talked to those guys and they said that's not on their radar and that's not their plan," McCoy said on Thursday after practice.

McCoy is no stranger to this situation. In March of 2015, the Eagles traded him to the Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso.

"I think any player would get frustrated if they hear they're getting traded," McCoy said.

McCoy also added he's gearing up for another big year with the Bills.

"I feel like I'm one of the key guys here, I don't want to leave. Buffalo embraced me with open arms and took me in," McCoy explained.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV