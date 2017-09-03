Bills reportedly claim three players off waivers

Khari Lee #86 of the Detroit Lions runs after a reception against Garrett Sickels Colts in the second half of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NY — With uncertainty surrounding left tackle Cordy Glenn's injured foot, the Bills have reportedly claimed tackle Conor McDermott off waivers from the Patriots, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Yates also reported (via ESPN's Mike Rodak) the Bills have claimed linebacker Deon Lacey from the Dolphins and tight end Khari Lee, who was waived by the Lions.

McDermott was a Patriots 2017 sixth-round pick from UCLA.

The 6-2, 230-pound Lacey went undrafted out of West Alabama in 2014. He signed with the Cowboys. After being released, he spent two years with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League before getting a shot with the Dolphins.

The 6-4, 235-pound Lee was signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent out of Bowie St. in 2015 .He was then traded to Chicago where he played in 16 games in 2016 and made one start. He has just one NFL catch for seven yards.

By hitting the waiver wire, the Bills now have 54 players on their roster after the cuts of Jonathan Williams and Gerald Hodges. The team needs to cut one more player to get back down to 53.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV