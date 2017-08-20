New Bills receiver Anquan Boldin retires

Bills WR Anquan Boldin (Photo: WGRZ-TV)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Anquan Boldin's Bills career has ended before even played a regular-season game.

Boldin left the Bills Sunday and informed the team that he is retiring for the NFL, according to ESPN's Jim Trotter.

BREAKING: Anquan Boldin left the Bills today and has informed them he is retiring, ESPN has learned. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

Boldin, who the team signed earlier in training camp, was expected to be big part of the Bills offense this season — especially after the team traded former first-round Sammy Watkins last week.

Boldin could be destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day. He finishes his career with 1,076 receptions (ninth all-time) for 13,779 yards (14th) and 82 touchdowns (23rd).

© 2017 WGRZ-TV