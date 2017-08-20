WGRZ
New Bills receiver Anquan Boldin retires

WGRZ 8:28 PM. EDT August 20, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Anquan Boldin's Bills career has ended before even played a regular-season game.

Boldin left the Bills Sunday and informed the team that he is retiring for the NFL, according to ESPN's Jim Trotter.

Boldin, who the team signed earlier in training camp, was expected to be big part of the Bills offense this season — especially after the team traded former first-round Sammy Watkins last week.

Boldin could be destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day. He finishes his career with 1,076 receptions (ninth all-time) for 13,779 yards (14th) and 82 touchdowns (23rd).

