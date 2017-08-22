Bills react to Anquan Boldin's retirement

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott addresses the media in Orchard Park. (Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- Bills head coach Sean McDermott opened his Tuesday morning presser saying "Jim Kelly and his family are in our thoughts and prayers" after the passing of the Hall of Fame quarterback's dad on Monday.

McDermott then addressed the retirement of Anquan Boldin. He did not share any of his emotions despite being asked about the impact on him and his team numerous times.

McDermott said "It's how we handle these types of moments that will define where we go. Who knows what the nex thing is? I believe the NFL is a test of how long a group of people can hang together."

"I think the bottom line with Anquan's situation, as a football team, is we respect this decision. That said, we adjust. That's what we did. That's what this league is about. Adjusting on the field and adjusting off the field," McDermott said.

There was no gloom and doom from the Bills head coach. Just matter of fact statements. The Bills brought in Boldin for his veteran leadership with their young wide receivers, now that is gone.

The Bills are at Baltimore Saturday night in their third preseason game.

