Bills name Brandon Beane new GM

Bills interview Brandon Beane for GM job

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bills have named Brandon Beane as their new General Manager.

The team will introduce him at a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Beane replaces Doug Whaley, who was fired last week.

Beane had been serving as Assistant General Manager of the Carolina Panthers.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spent the previous six years with the Panthers as defensive coordinator and worked with Beane, so there's an obvious connection there. Beane was promoted to Panthers assistant GM two years ago.

Terry Pegula released this statement on the decision:

"During our search for a new General Manager, Brandon stood out to Kim and I as he embodies the type of leader and type of person we want in our organization. Brandon has excelled in a variety of roles for a Panthers team that has consistently competed at a high-level in the league. We feel his vast understanding and experience in many facets of football operations will be invaluable to our club moving forward. We also believe his vision for the Buffalo Bills combined with his detailed approach will help build a foundation for sustained success. We are pleased to welcome Brandon and his family to Buffalo."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV