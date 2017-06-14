Bills mini-camp day 2: McCoy returns, Jones struggles

ORCHARD PARK, NY - In day two of the Bills mandatory mini-camp, LeSean McCoy and Kyle Williams returned to practice. McCoy missed the first day with a stomach virus and Williams was out with neck stiffness. Cordy Glenn is still out and is considered week-to-week with an ankle injury.

As for other injury updates, Sammy Watkins continues to recover from offseason foot surgery. For the second day in a row, he took reps in team drills.

Another big storyline on day two was the quarterback play. Second-year QB, Cardale Jones, ended practice on a bad note. He threw an interception in his only rep at running a two-minute drill. He was also last to go putting him at fourth on the depth chart as of right now.

"You kind of sit around all day, try to go in there. You wait on your opportunity all day. "Your number is called, and you kind of didn't take advantage of it," Jones said after practice.

The Bills wrap up mini-camp on Thursday then break for the summer until training camp starts in late July.

