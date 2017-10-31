Bills make deadline trade for WR Kelvin Benjamin

Photo courtesy: WCNC

ORCHARD PARK, NY-The Buffalo Bills have traded for Carolina receiver Kelvin Benjamin just ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m NFL trade deadline. In exchange, the Bills sent 2018 3rd and 7th round picks to the Panthers.

The Bills are very much contending at 5-2, and are in need of help at the receiver position. Benjamin is 6'-5" and has 168-receptions for 2,424-yards and 18-touchdowns over 40 NFL games.

The Panthers drafted Benjamin in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. Benjamin is now reunited with Bills GM Brandon Beane, and head coach Sean McDermott, both of whom came to Buffalo from the Panthers organization.

The Bills next game is against the Jets at MetLife Stadium Thursday night.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV