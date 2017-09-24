Bills lock arms, kneel during national anthem

Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills players kneel in protest during the National Anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Multiple Bills kneeled during the national anthem and others showed a unified front before kickoff against the Broncos at New Era Field.

#Bills on the field for national anthem. LeSean McCoy among those protesting. Jim Kelly holding cap in air (right side of line). @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/0vKLT4Xukn — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) September 24, 2017

After President Donald Trump's recent controversial comments that national anthem protesters in the NFL are "sons of b—" and should be "fired," many players around the league decided to protest.

It was obvious the Bills' meeting Saturday night with players, coaches and ownership focused on using Sunday's anthem for a chance to show unity. The Bills walked out for the anthem together arm-in-arm.

The #Bills walked out together as a team for the anthem and locked arms. Some knelt while others stood. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/hJT7CE0rLh — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 24, 2017

Shaq Lawson, LeSean McCoy, Lorenzo Alexander, Jordan Matthews, Marcell Dareus, Jordan Matthews, Cedric Thornton, Mike Tolbert, Shareece Wright and Leonard Johnson were among those kneeling. Others stood behind them, while some locked arms.

McCoy switched between sitting, stretching and kneeling.

The Bills' Twitter account shared an up-close look at the team's demonstration.

