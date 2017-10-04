Bills know they can't overlook the 1-3 Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, NY - With a 3-1 overall record so far, the Bills are off to their best start since 2011. They're getting more attention nationally and around the league.

And just like in 2011, the Bills are on a high heading into Cincinnati after two upset wins. But the Bills hope the similarities stop there because six years ago, they lost by three to the 2-1 Bengals.

But, this time around, they don't seem concerned about a possible trap game.

"This is a team that’s been to the playoffs the last ‘x’ amount of years and this is a good football team. Anyone who looks at a record at this point in the season is making a huge mistake," head coach Sean McDermott said. "Communication will be key, with all the different looks that we’re presented with, in a hostile environment, that we can all be on the same page across the board offensively."

The Bengals are coming off their first win of the season against the Browns last week. They're now 1-3 on the year but have been in almost all of their games so far. They played the Packers tough but lost in overtime. So for the Bills to be 4-1 heading into the bye week, they know they can't overlook Cincinnati.

