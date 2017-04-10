Bills Host Vikings & Lions in Preseason

The Bills will play four preseason games in 2017, two at home and two on the road.
The Bills will start and end the preseason with home games. They will open the preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
They will play at Philadelphia and Baltimore and then wrap up the preseason at home against the Detroit Lions.
Exact dates and starting times for the games will be announced at a later date.
BUFFALO BILLS 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
WEEK OPPONENT TIME
Week 1 (August 10-14) MINNESOTA VIKINGS TBD
Week 2 (August 17-21) at Philadelphia Eagles TBD
Week 3 (August 24-27) at Baltimore Ravens TBD
Week 4 (August 31-September 1) DETROIT LIONS TBD
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs