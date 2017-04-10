WGRZ
Bills Host Vikings & Lions in Preseason

WGRZ 5:15 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

 

The Bills will play four preseason games in 2017, two at home and two on the road.

 The Bills will start and end the preseason with home games. They will open the preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

 They will play at Philadelphia and Baltimore and then wrap up the preseason at home against the Detroit Lions.

Exact dates and starting times for the games will be announced at a later date.

BUFFALO BILLS 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK                                                          OPPONENT                           TIME
Week 1 (August 10-14)                        MINNESOTA VIKINGS      TBD
Week 2 (August 17-21)                        at Philadelphia Eagles       TBD
Week 3 (August 24-27)                        at Baltimore Ravens          TBD                         
Week 4 (August 31-September 1)  DETROIT LIONS                   TBD

 

 

