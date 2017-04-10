Bills Host Vikings & Lions in Preseason

Dec 24, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Miami beats Buffalo 34 to 31 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

The Bills will play four preseason games in 2017, two at home and two on the road.

The Bills will start and end the preseason with home games. They will open the preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

They will play at Philadelphia and Baltimore and then wrap up the preseason at home against the Detroit Lions.

Exact dates and starting times for the games will be announced at a later date.

BUFFALO BILLS 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK OPPONENT TIME

Week 1 (August 10-14) MINNESOTA VIKINGS TBD

Week 2 (August 17-21) at Philadelphia Eagles TBD

Week 3 (August 24-27) at Baltimore Ravens TBD

Week 4 (August 31-September 1) DETROIT LIONS TBD

