Bills' head coaching search timeline

WGRZ 8:52 PM. EST January 06, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - As the Bills' head coaching search continues, here is a timeline of who they have interviewed and when as well as reports of other meetings with potential candidates. 

Interviews done:

Thursday, January 5th:

Bills interview interim head coach Anthony Lynn. 

Wednesday, January 4th: 

Bills interview Panthers' defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

Interviews reportedly scheduled: 

Saturday, January 7th: 

Bills reportedly scheduled to interview Cardinals' offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Another potential meeting is set to happen after Saturday's NFC wild card game between the Seahawks and the Lions.


