Bills' head coaching search timeline

BUFFALO, NY - As the Bills' head coaching search continues, here is a timeline of who they have interviewed and when as well as reports of other meetings with potential candidates.
Interviews done:
Thursday, January 5th:
Bills interview interim head coach Anthony Lynn.
Wednesday, January 4th:
Bills interview Panthers' defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.
Interviews reportedly scheduled:
Saturday, January 7th:
Bills reportedly scheduled to interview Cardinals' offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.
Confirming previous reports: #Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin on deck to interview with #Bills on Saturday.— John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) January 6, 2017
BA confirms that OC Harold Goodwin will interview with Jaguars, Bills and Rams for their head coach openings.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2017
Another potential meeting is set to happen after Saturday's NFC wild card game between the Seahawks and the Lions.
Bills have requested permission to interview Seahawks DC Kris Richard and that's expected to happen after Saturday's game, sources say.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2017
