Bills' head coaching search timeline

Oct 18, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA;Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula speaks with general manager Doug Whaley on the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY - As the Bills' head coaching search continues, here is a timeline of who they have interviewed and when as well as reports of other meetings with potential candidates.

Interviews done:

Thursday, January 5th:

Bills interview interim head coach Anthony Lynn.

Wednesday, January 4th:

Bills interview Panthers' defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

Interviews reportedly scheduled:

Saturday, January 7th:

Bills reportedly scheduled to interview Cardinals' offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Confirming previous reports: #Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin on deck to interview with #Bills on Saturday. — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) January 6, 2017

BA confirms that OC Harold Goodwin will interview with Jaguars, Bills and Rams for their head coach openings. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2017

Another potential meeting is set to happen after Saturday's NFC wild card game between the Seahawks and the Lions.