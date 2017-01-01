Bills Grades Awful in Season Finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ- Each Sunday during the Bills season Sal Maiorana from the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle grades the Bills.
Anthony Lynn, the Bills interim head coach was making his head coaching debut Sunday. The Bills were embarrassed by the Jets and that is reflected in the grades.
To see the Bills grades click on the link below.
http://media.democratandchronicle.com/billsreportcard/jan-1st-new-york-jets
