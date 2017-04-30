Bills fire Whaley: Terry Pegula Takeaways

Oct 18, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA; (Editors note: Caption correction) Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula (left) speaks with general manager Doug Whaley before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Less than 24 hours after the NFL draft ended, the Bills fired general manager Doug Whaley. Bills owner Terry Pegula addressed the media after the decision was announced. Here are some takeaways from his press conference.

1.) It was Terry and Kim's decision:

Pegula wanted to stress it was their decision as owners to fire Doug Whaley and no one else's especially with all of the power head coach Sean McDermott has now.

2.) Decision was made after the draft:

Pegula said the decision was not made until after the draft was over but make no mistake, this was in the works for a while. The writing was on the wall once Sean McDermott became the voice for the organization and was given so much power. However, Pegula insists the decision to fire Whaley came after the draft because it was the "end of the scouting year."

3.) No answers to why Whaley was fired:

Publicly, Terry Pegula would not give specific reasons why they fired Doug Whaley. He only said he wanted to keep conversations private. Yet he praised Whaley for the job he did in the draft and over the years with the Bills. He even said there were "some tears around the building" and that Whaley is a good guy.

4.) Whaley was still heavily involved in the draft:

Even though this was clearly McDermott's draft, Pegula insists Whaley was still heavily involved in the draft process and says Whaley "put the whole thing together." When pressed on why then Whaley was fired the next day or why he was given a contract extension, Pegula's response was "we need to focus on the future."

5.) Terry and Kim will lead search for next GM:

Along with the Sabres, this will be the first time Terry and Kim Pegula have to hire a general manager on their own. Terry said they will use "every resource inside and outside the organization to find the right person." He also mentioned they will ask McDermott for input. He also added they will ask Russ Brandon questions if they need to.

6.) Structure of power is still to be determined:

As far as how the structure of power will be handled and who reports to who, Terry Pegula says that will be determined after they hire a new general manager.

