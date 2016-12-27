Bills fans react to firing of Rex Ryan

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Bills fans are never shy when it comes to changes with the team. Reaction is mixed on the firing of head coach Rex Ryan.

When Ryan first address the media in 2015 in Buffalo he said "It's getting ready to be on," and now he's out the door.

At Sean's House of Masters Barbershop, Scott Griffin said "I would have kept him another year, it took him a year to just get everything organized."

While some think the bills made the wrong move and should have fired the general manager there are supporters of Doug Whaley. Jermaine Bryant thinks Whaley is good for the job "when he made the move for the LeSean McCoy for Kiko Alonso what better deal was made than that in past years. That was one of the best deals ever we got an elite running back for nothing."

Ryan exits Buffalo after memorable moments from his tricked out truck that he drove to get coffee some mornings and during the presidential campaign, he introduced Donald Trump in Buffalo.