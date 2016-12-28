Bills Fan Sings Drought Is "16 Going On 17"

Jennie Fagan

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Things aren't quite going to plan over at One Bills Drive this week, and this season in general.

But one Bills fan is using humor to deal with the struggles on the field.

It's set to the tune of "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from The Sound of Music and pokes fun at the Bills 17 year playoff drought.

"Hopefully this adds some levity to the season," said Fagan. "I did not want to offend any of the players…um… because…you know it's all out of love. It's all out of fun and I love the Bills to the end."