Bills Face Busy Off Season

Heather Prusak reports on Anthony Lynn's debut as interim Bills head coach and on the Bills pending free agents.

WGRZ 11:42 PM. EST December 31, 2016

 

Decisions decisions. That's the theme for the Bills this off season. Will Anthony Lynn shed the "interim" tag as the Bills head coach ?

There are 23 free agents on the roster including cornerback Stephon Gilmore. How many will be coming back ?

The Bills have missed the playoffs for 17 straight seasons. The best they can do this season is 8 & 8 with a win over the New York Jets in the season finale Sunday. 

 


