Bills Face Busy Off Season

Dec 24, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) before a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

Decisions decisions. That's the theme for the Bills this off season. Will Anthony Lynn shed the "interim" tag as the Bills head coach ?

There are 23 free agents on the roster including cornerback Stephon Gilmore. How many will be coming back ?

The Bills have missed the playoffs for 17 straight seasons. The best they can do this season is 8 & 8 with a win over the New York Jets in the season finale Sunday.