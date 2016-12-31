Bills Face Busy Off Season

Decisions decisions. That's the theme for the Bills this off season. Will Anthony Lynn shed the "interim" tag as the Bills head coach ?
There are 23 free agents on the roster including cornerback Stephon Gilmore. How many will be coming back ?
The Bills have missed the playoffs for 17 straight seasons. The best they can do this season is 8 & 8 with a win over the New York Jets in the season finale Sunday.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs