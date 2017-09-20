Bills' DT Marcell Dareus, among six not practicing on Wednesday

Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus (99) gestures to the fans against the New York Jets during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Bills' defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and left tackle Cordy Glenn will not practice on Wednesday after suffering ankle injuries in a 9-3 loss to Carolina.

Dareus has a sprained ankle and Glenn now has an injury to his opposite ankle than the one he was dealing with during the preseason.

Head coach Sean McDermott said he is "concerned" Dareus won't be able to play on Sunday.

Also not practicing is defensive end Shaq Lawson who has a nerve contusion. McDermott said he is "day-to-day". Defensive tackle Jerel Worthy is still in the concussion protocol and is also out.

On the non-injury front, LeSean McCoy and Lorenzo Alexander have a rest day on Wednesday.

The Bills host the Broncos this Sunday at 1 p.m.

