Bills down to one healthy QB with Taylor, Yates in concussion protocol

After Saturday's third preseason game in Baltimore

ORCHARD PARK, NY — After Saturday's third preseason game in Baltimore, the Bills got more bad news on the quarterback front. They're now down to one healthy quarterback because Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates are both in the concussion protocol.

Taylor left the game in the first quarter with a concussion and did not return. However, the injury to Yates is new information.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced Yates' injury on Sunday while talking with reporters before practice.

"I don't know for sure exactly what play. He took some licks later in the game by trying to win the game at the end. I thought it was a very courageous effort down the stretch from him and the offense," McDermott said.

When asked if they plan on bringing in another quarterback, McDermott just said they are "talking about it" and "haven't come to a decision yet".

Rookie Nathan Peterman, who served as the backup the past two preseason games, is now the only healthy quarterback on the Bills roster at this time.

The regular season starts exactly two weeks from today.

