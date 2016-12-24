Bills Dolphins Quarter by Quarter Breakdown

ORCHARD PARK, NY- This afternoon at one o'clock the Bills host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins won the first meeting in Florida in late October. Jay Ajayi ran for 214 yards that day against the Bills defense. For the Bills LeSean McCoy missed most of the game with a hamstring injury. Matt Moore starts at quarterback for the Dolphins. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury and in his first game Moore led Miami to a win over the New York Jets in New York. Kickoff is scheduled for 1-pm this afternoon.
Here are the Bills inactives for today's game.
QB Cardale Jones
WR Dez Lewis
LB Lerentee McCray
OT Cordy Glenn
TE Logan Thomas
TE Gerald Christian
DT Jerel Worthy
