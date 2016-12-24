Bills Dolphins Quarter by Quarter Breakdown

WGRZ
ORCHARD PARK, NY-  This afternoon at one o'clock the Bills host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins won the first meeting in Florida in late October. Jay Ajayi ran for 214 yards that day against the Bills defense. For the Bills LeSean McCoy missed most of the game with a hamstring injury. Matt Moore starts at quarterback for the Dolphins. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury and in his first game Moore led Miami to a win over the New York Jets in New York. Kickoff is scheduled for 1-pm this afternoon. 

Here are the Bills inactives  for today's game.

 

QB Cardale Jones

WR Dez Lewis

LB Lerentee McCray

OT Cordy Glenn

TE Logan Thomas

TE Gerald Christian

DT Jerel Worthy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


