Bills dealing with multiple injuries after win in Atlanta

Oct 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (87) catches a touchdown pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) in the second quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - After a 23-17 upset win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the Bills are now dealing with a few big injuries.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews left the game with a thumb injury and did not return. Head coach Sean McDermott said Matthews will have surgery.

Linebacker Ramon Humber also left the game with a hand injury that will require surgery on his thumb.

Safety Colt Anderson now has an injury to his forearm that will need surgery as well.

Right now, there is no timetable for how long Matthews, Humber and Anderson will be out.

Cornerback E.J. Gaines is also dealing with a groin injury from Sunday's game but it isn't as serious as the other three. McDermott said Gaines is considered "day-to-day".

