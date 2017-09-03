Bills cut RB Williams, LB Hodges, WB Brown

Jonathan Williams #31 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Photo: Brett Carlsen, 2017 Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NY — In a surprising move, the Bills have cut backup running back Jonathan Williams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team also cut linebacker Gerald Hodges (via Pro Football Talk) and wide receiver Philly Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bills cut Gerald Hodges per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 3, 2017

Williams was expected to be the team's No. 2 running back behind LeSean McCoy. Williams even impressed in the team's preseason finale against the Lions by running 10 times for 53 yards and a touchdown.

With Williams reportedly gone, Mike Tolbert figures to be the team's No. 2 back.

Hodge spent most of the summer on the second-team defense, and seemed like a lock to make the roster after Reggie Ragland was traded to the Chiefs.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV